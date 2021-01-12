Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Raised to $2.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $2.10 to $2.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPPMF. CIBC boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.92.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

