ValuEngine Lowers Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Christopher & Banks in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

CBKC stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Christopher & Banks has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.87.

Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Christopher & Banks had a negative return on equity of 417.96% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.94 million.

Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

