Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) to Sell

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Monday, October 26th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aeroports de Paris to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Aeroports de Paris from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Shares of AEOXF opened at $122.00 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $194.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.11.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation airfields in France.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.