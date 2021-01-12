TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Hold”

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has C$63.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$70.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRP. Raymond James set a C$68.00 price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$69.00.

TSE:TRP opened at C$53.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$47.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.58. The firm has a market cap of C$50.72 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.92.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. Research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1799998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 1,000 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,549.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at C$148,498.99. Also, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total transaction of C$512,626.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,929.76. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $194,600.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

