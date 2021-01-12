Synovus Financial Corp. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SNV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.42.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 106.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 76,888 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

