Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Webster Financial Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

WBS has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

WBS opened at $48.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $53.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

