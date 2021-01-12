The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.22) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.06). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CAKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.74.

CAKE stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,055,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 305,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,230,000 after acquiring an additional 253,540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 211,164 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 795,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after acquiring an additional 202,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

