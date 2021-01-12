Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for FirstEnergy Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.52.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.41.

FE opened at $30.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,738,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 144,273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

