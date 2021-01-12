FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

NYSE:HOG opened at $38.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.58. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $41.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.