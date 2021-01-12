Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

