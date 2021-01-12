Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HRGLY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.21. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $48.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.