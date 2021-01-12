Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $70.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNFP. TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.