Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CABA. ValuEngine raised Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabaletta Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $13.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $325.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 298,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $4,395,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 458.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 108.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

