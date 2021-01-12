Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TBVPF stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Thai Beverage Public has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

