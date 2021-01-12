Head to Head Analysis: PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PPD and Anavex Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPD 0 0 16 0 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

PPD presently has a consensus target price of $34.80, indicating a potential downside of 5.23%. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 125.00%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than PPD.

Profitability

This table compares PPD and Anavex Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPD N/A N/A N/A Anavex Life Sciences N/A -102.39% -81.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.0% of PPD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PPD and Anavex Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPD $4.03 billion 3.19 $47.82 million $0.98 37.47 Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$26.28 million ($0.45) -12.44

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than Anavex Life Sciences. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PPD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PPD beats Anavex Life Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPD

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services. The company also provides laboratory services comprising bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, a central nervous system (CNS)-penetrable mono-therapy to treat Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist for the treatment of depression, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases; ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company is based in New York, New York.

