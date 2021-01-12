Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.25. The stock traded as high as C$3.03 and last traded at C$3.03, with a volume of 1038028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.92.

MOZ has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$2.85 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 39,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$101,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,012,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$53,791,974.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $262,634.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$642.67 million and a P/E ratio of -77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 19.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

