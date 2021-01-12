Head-To-Head Comparison: Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) & Aksys (OTCMKTS:AKSY)

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) and Aksys (OTCMKTS:AKSY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Masimo and Aksys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo $937.84 million 16.43 $196.22 million $3.22 86.93 Aksys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Aksys.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Masimo and Aksys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo 0 2 5 0 2.71 Aksys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Masimo currently has a consensus price target of $256.17, indicating a potential downside of 8.49%. Given Masimo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Masimo is more favorable than Aksys.

Risk and Volatility

Masimo has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aksys has a beta of -6.76, suggesting that its stock price is 776% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Masimo and Aksys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo 20.30% 15.75% 13.12% Aksys N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Masimo shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Masimo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Aksys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Masimo beats Aksys on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, handheld capnograph and capnometer devices, and capnography sampling lines; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. Additionally, the company offers Trace, a patient data visualization and reporting software for Masimo Root and Radical-7 monitors. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, home care providers, long term care facilities, veterinarians, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Aksys Company Profile

Aksys Ltd. provides hemodialysis products and services for patients suffering from end-stage renal disease, known as chronic kidney failure. The company offers an automated personal hemodialysis system, known as the Aksys PHD, a Personal Hemodialysis System (PHD System), which is designed to enable patients to perform frequent hemodialysis at alternate sites, such as their own homes. The PHD System is designed to monitor, during the treatment, various vital statistics, including the patient's blood flow rate, the amount of water removed from the patient, the length of the treatment session, and other parameters. It also evaluates the performance of the artificial kidney in removing toxins from the patient's blood prior to each treatment, as well as automatically evaluates the water treatment filters and indicates whether a replacement is required and verifies that safety systems, sensors, and alarms are operating correctly. Aksys Ltd. also provides various services, including the delivery and installation of the PHD System; technical services, including maintenance and repair of the PHD System; delivery of consumables used in dialysis, such as the water purification components and dialysate concentrate; and artificial kidney, and arterial and venous blood tubing. The company markets its products and services, primarily to healthcare providers, such as hospitals, dialysis clinics, managed care organizations, and nephrology physician groups in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan. Aksys Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

