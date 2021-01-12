Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $140.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Packaging Co. of America traded as high as $146.69 and last traded at $146.69, with a volume of 4160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.78.

PKG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.90.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1,432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 38,105 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.50 and a 200 day moving average of $114.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

