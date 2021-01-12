Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The firm has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 117,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $75,304,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.