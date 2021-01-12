Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:DFHTU)

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions’ (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 13th. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 17th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $18.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $106,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $156,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $308,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

