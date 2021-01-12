Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.03. Endeavour Silver reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EXK. TD Securities increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Pi Financial cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 17.6% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 26,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXK opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.45. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.