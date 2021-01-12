Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) to Post -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) will post ($0.78) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Catalyst Biosciences reported earnings of ($1.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBIO. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.07. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBIO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

