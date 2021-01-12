Analysts Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Kimco Realty posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

