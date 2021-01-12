Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bilibili’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.28). Bilibili reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

BILI opened at $112.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.14 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $120.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Bilibili by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

