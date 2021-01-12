Short Interest in Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) Drops By 64.5%

Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FSNR opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Freestone Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
Freestone Resources Company Profile
