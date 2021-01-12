Short Interest in Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) Drops By 64.5%

Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNR opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Freestone Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

Freestone Resources Company Profile

Freestone Resources, Inc, an oil and gas technology development company, engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents for various sectors in the oil and gas industry. The company offers Petrozene solvent that is primarily used to dissolve paraffin buildup and used for pipelines, oil storage tanks, oil sludge build up, de-emulsification, and well treatment, as well as used as a corrosion inhibitor and as a catalyst in opening up formations thereby aiding in oil production.

