Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the December 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 24.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTC stock opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average is $93.02. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $94.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

