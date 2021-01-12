Short Interest in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Declines By 65.6%

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the December 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NRK opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $107,000.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

