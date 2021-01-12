Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) Quiet Period To Expire on January 19th

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 19th. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

About Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

There is no company description available for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.