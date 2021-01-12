MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at TD Securities

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$27.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$30.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.33.

MTY opened at C$52.75 on Friday. MTY Food Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$53.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.53.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 2.8999639 EPS for the current year.

In other MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) news, Director Dickie Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$87,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,326,700.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

