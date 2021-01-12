Royal Bank of Canada Lowers KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$12.00

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Get KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) alerts:

KPT opened at C$10.60 on Friday. KP Tissue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.86.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$369.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$357.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.