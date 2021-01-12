goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$108.00 at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$108.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$77.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark raised their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$84.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

GSY opened at C$95.19 on Friday. goeasy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$93.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$161.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 8.187459 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

About goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

