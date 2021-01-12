Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

CJR.B stock opened at C$4.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.33. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$1.78 and a twelve month high of C$5.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.38. The stock has a market cap of C$958.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.