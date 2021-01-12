Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a na rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th.
TSE:CAS opened at C$15.05 on Friday. Cascades Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.94 and a 12-month high of C$17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.94.
Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
