Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

TSE:CAS opened at C$15.05 on Friday. Cascades Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.94 and a 12-month high of C$17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.94.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 2.1601542 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

