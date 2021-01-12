Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report issued on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navios Maritime Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.