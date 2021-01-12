Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 325 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 325 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ROG. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 363.86.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.