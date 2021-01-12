Pretium Resources Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,001,000 after buying an additional 320,057 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 130.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 363,682 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 32.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 719,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 175,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.