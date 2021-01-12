Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

RF opened at $17.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1,077.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Regions Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 19,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,177.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 42,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

