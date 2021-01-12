TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF opened at $43.53 on Monday. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $495.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.83 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

