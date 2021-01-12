Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$345.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$327.30 million.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) stock opened at C$8.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36. Bird Construction Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.96 and a 12-month high of C$8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$457.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

About Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

