FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Yum China Holdings, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yum China in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Yum China stock opened at $59.78 on Monday. Yum China has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Yum China by 32.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

