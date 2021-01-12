Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) Insider Andrew King Acquires 8 Shares

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) insider Andrew King bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,892 ($24.72) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($197.75).

Andrew King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Andrew King bought 10 shares of Mondi plc (MNDI.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,580 ($20.64) per share, for a total transaction of £158 ($206.43).

LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,851.50 ($24.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,733.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,586.23. Mondi plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

