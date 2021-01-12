FY2020 EPS Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $631.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.91 million.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $81.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.11, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,505,000 after buying an additional 110,022 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,280,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,846,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,046,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,587,000 after buying an additional 223,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 588,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,765,000 after buying an additional 58,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 443,176 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,173.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 426,381 shares of company stock worth $30,395,588. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

