Insider Buying: EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ) insider Farina Khan acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($36,582.18).
Shares of ENQ opened at GBX 13.30 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. EnQuest PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 7.07 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 30 ($0.39).
About EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L)
