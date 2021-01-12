Insider Buying: EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ) insider Farina Khan acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($36,582.18).

Shares of ENQ opened at GBX 13.30 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. EnQuest PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 7.07 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 30 ($0.39).

Get EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) alerts:

About EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.