Halliburton (HAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect Halliburton to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HAL opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $24.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HSBC downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Insiders sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

