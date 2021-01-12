Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $71.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $397,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $354,384.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 975,790 shares of company stock valued at $55,179,946. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

