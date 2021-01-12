Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. On average, analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $348.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, EVP Robert P. Sharp sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $50,326.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $541,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,291 shares of company stock valued at $295,361 and have sold 21,625 shares valued at $642,801. Company insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GNTY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

