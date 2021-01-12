State Street (STT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

State Street (NYSE:STT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STT stock opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

