Comparing Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) and Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY)

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) and Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Promotora de Informaciones has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shaw Communications and Promotora de Informaciones’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shaw Communications $4.05 billion 2.16 $551.39 million $1.08 16.54 Promotora de Informaciones $1.19 billion 0.69 -$204.17 million N/A N/A

Shaw Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Promotora de Informaciones.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of Shaw Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shaw Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Shaw Communications and Promotora de Informaciones, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shaw Communications 0 3 6 0 2.67 Promotora de Informaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shaw Communications currently has a consensus target price of $26.71, indicating a potential upside of 49.58%. Given Shaw Communications’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shaw Communications is more favorable than Promotora de Informaciones.

Profitability

This table compares Shaw Communications and Promotora de Informaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shaw Communications 12.55% 10.86% 4.32% Promotora de Informaciones N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shaw Communications beats Promotora de Informaciones on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities. The Wireless segment provides wireless services for voice and data communications serving customers in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta through Freedom Mobile; and in British Columbia and Alberta through Shaw Mobile. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cablesystems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Promotora de Informaciones

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of printed and audiovisual media in Spain and internationally. The company's Education segment publishes and sells educational books; and provides services and materials related to the education systems. Its Radio segment is involved in the broadcasting of advertisements; organization and management of events; and the provision of other supplementary services. The company's Press segment sells newspapers and magazines, as well as offers advertising, promotions, and printing services. Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.