Zacks: Analysts Expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $446.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will announce $446.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $389.88 million and the highest is $480.80 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $461.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,336.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 380.2% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 338,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 267,757 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 519,921 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $388,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

