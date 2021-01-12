$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $5.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KBR. KeyCorp upped their target price on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.52 and a beta of 1.40. KBR has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 1,888.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,004,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400,958 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in KBR by 32.8% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,270,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 313,655 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 15.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 978,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,987,000 after purchasing an additional 130,436 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P acquired a new position in KBR during the third quarter worth $21,716,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in KBR by 857.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 629,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

